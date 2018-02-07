Senegal chooses Vinci for expansion of power grid

Vinci Energies has won a contract worth €197m (£175m) to expand Senegal’s electricity grid.

The project involves the construction of five extra-high-voltage transformer stations, 200km of underground and overhead EHV transmission lines, more than 100 distribution substations and a regional load dispatch centre.

The contract, which is for Société d’Electricité du Sénégal (Senelec) will take 36 months to complete and involves the cities of Dakar, Diass, Diamniadio, Thiès, Kounoune, Tobène and Tambacounda.

The contract is fully financed by a banking pool made up of French and Senegalese lenders and is backed by the French authorities via an export guarantee and the Senegalese authorities via a Ministry of Economy, Finance & Planning guarantee.

The project will enhance the reliability of the Senegalese electricity grid. In Dakar, it will give strategic city-centre neighbourhoods three new sources of supply. An extra-high-voltage transformer station will be built to secure the power supply in the new suburb of Diamniadio. A second transformer station will be installed in the city of Thiès to secure the electricity supply of several towns in the vicinity. The contract covers reinforcement of the distribution grids in Dakar, Tambacounda, Kounoune, Diamniadio and Thiès.

Access to electricity is a key economic and social development goal in Senegal, where Vinci Energies is increasingly expanding the business activity of its Senegalese subsidiary via transfer of expertise from its Moroccan and French subsidiaries. In 2017, the business unit was awarded the contract to build photovoltaic solar power plants with combined capacity of 17MW.