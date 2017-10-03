SES brings in manager for Prism

Wates subsidiary SES Engineering Services (SES) has recruited Lewis Jones from Laing O’Rourke to run its Prism Offsite Manufacturing prefabrication facility.

Lewis Jones joins SES as Prism general manager after a 30-year career with Laing O'Rourke in which he oversaw an array of engineering, plant, joinery, manufacturing and offsite projects both in the UK and the Middle East.

Based at Prism’s manufacturing facility in Huntington, York, he heads a 60-strong team that has prefabricated mechanical & electrical components for Drax power station, the Queensferry Crossing and London’s King’s Cross redevelopment.

“Our dream is to realise, alongside our clients, the true time and cost benefits of early offsite involvement on projects designed and built with high-end standardised prefabrication at their heart; true component-led design,” he said of his new job.

Jason Knights, recently promoted to managing director of SES, said: “Lewis’ appointment is strategically important as it reflects the importance and commitment we place in offsite manufacturing, which is at the heart of our three-year growth plan.”

He added: “Prism’s innovative alternative to labour-intensive, time consuming on-site production and assembly, has been a cornerstone of SES’ success and we believe the continued expansion of Prism has the capacity to redefine the possibilities of offsite.”