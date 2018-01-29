Severfield confirms leadership changes are now permanent

Alan Dunsmore, interim chief executive of Severfield for nearly a year already, has now got the job on a permanent basis.

Structural steelwork specialist Severfield has announced that Ian Lawson is standing down from the board, having been on sick leave since the end of March 2017.

He is succeeded as chief executive by former finance director Alan Dunsmore, whoi has been standing in on an interim basis.

The position of Adam Semple, who has been interim finance director, is also now confirmed as permanent.

Ian Cochrane remains chief operating officer and will continue to deliver on Severfield's operational strategic objectives.

Chairman John Dodds, whoe now switches back to a non-executive basis, said: "I would like to pay tribute to Ian Lawson's tremendous contribution to the Severfield business since his arrival in November 2013. He has been the architect of the group strategy, setting the target of doubling our underlying pre-tax profits by 31st March 2020. Under his leadership Severfield is well on track to deliver against this important milestone. Ian leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”