Seymour promotes four to the board

Northeast contractor Seymour Civil Engineering has promoted four members of staff to its board of directors.

Adam Harker is now contracts director, Simon Rodgers is commercial director, Stuart Dickens is construction director and Karl Brennan is pre-construction director.

Seymour Civil Engineering managing director Kevin Byrne said: “As Seymour approaches its 40th anniversary I felt this was the perfect time to undertake the re-structure and introduce the board of directors to assist with making the vision we have for the company a reality.

“I will be working closely with the new directors to identify both strengths and challenges within the business, allowing us to prioritise time and focus attention on the key areas.”

Adam Harker said: “I see the appointment of a board of directors as a real statement of intent by our managing director Kevin Byrne. It shows his drive and determination to see Seymour grow and continue to establish itself as the leading multi-discipline civil engineering company in the northeast. With the new directors in place I can only see the business going from strength to strength in the coming years.”