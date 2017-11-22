Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Up To £20m » SGB signs sole supplier deal with Countryside » published 22 Nov 2017

SGB signs sole supplier deal with Countryside

Scaffolding firm SGB has signed a four-year deal to be sole scaffolding provider to housing developer Countryside’s northwest.

From left, SGB general manager Alan Arthur, operations manager John Woodcock, senior QS Elaine Morgan and business development manager Jason Milner Above: From left, SGB general manager Alan Arthur, operations manager John Woodcock, senior QS Elaine Morgan and business development manager Jason Milner

The contract is expected to be worth more than £13m to SGB.

“We currently have 23 live sites in progress with more set to follow,” said SGB business development manager Jason Milner, “and this will make a great contribution to our planned growth strategy over the next four years.”

The Countryside work will be focussed on SGB’s Manchester depot, whose general manager Alan Arthur said: “We have proved to Countryside that we have the size, strength and capabilities that few other scaffolding providers, if any, can match, but which are essential to fulfil a major contract such as this.”

SGB, part of the Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services group, has an established relationship with Countryside. In 2014 the company was chosen as Countryside’s sole provider, under a two-year deal, which saw the volume of business grow to an annual order value of £3.5m.

“This new deal is a result of all the hard work and commitment from the team in Manchester, with particular praise going to our site teams led by operations manager John Woodcock,” Jason Milner added. “John and his teams have delivered some 3,400 units of scaffolding over the last five years, successfully meeting challenging build programs in a very fast-paced environment.”

SGB is now working with Countryside to extend the contract model to other areas of the UK. It has also secured contracts covering two new sites developed by Countryside’s Midlands office, with more set to follow. 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 22 Nov 2017 (last updated on 22 Nov 2017).

More News Channels