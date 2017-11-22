SGB signs sole supplier deal with Countryside

Scaffolding firm SGB has signed a four-year deal to be sole scaffolding provider to housing developer Countryside’s northwest.

The contract is expected to be worth more than £13m to SGB.

“We currently have 23 live sites in progress with more set to follow,” said SGB business development manager Jason Milner, “and this will make a great contribution to our planned growth strategy over the next four years.”

The Countryside work will be focussed on SGB’s Manchester depot, whose general manager Alan Arthur said: “We have proved to Countryside that we have the size, strength and capabilities that few other scaffolding providers, if any, can match, but which are essential to fulfil a major contract such as this.”

SGB, part of the Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services group, has an established relationship with Countryside. In 2014 the company was chosen as Countryside’s sole provider, under a two-year deal, which saw the volume of business grow to an annual order value of £3.5m.

“This new deal is a result of all the hard work and commitment from the team in Manchester, with particular praise going to our site teams led by operations manager John Woodcock,” Jason Milner added. “John and his teams have delivered some 3,400 units of scaffolding over the last five years, successfully meeting challenging build programs in a very fast-paced environment.”

SGB is now working with Countryside to extend the contract model to other areas of the UK. It has also secured contracts covering two new sites developed by Countryside’s Midlands office, with more set to follow.