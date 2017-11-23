Shaylor to build £28m Birmingham PRS scheme

Shaylor has been selected to build a £28m private rented sector (PRS) development in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

Grainger, the UK's largest listed residential landlord, has exchanged contracts with Blackswan Property to forward fund and acquire the Gilder's Yard build-to-rent development in Birmingham.

It has selected locally-based Shaylor as main contractor for the project, which comprises 156 homes for private rent. Architect for the scheme is BPN.

Grainger chief executive Helen Gordon said: "We are pleased today to announce our latest investment in one of our key target locations, Birmingham, which will deliver 156 new high quality, purpose built rental homes, building on our existing portfolio in and around the area and leveraging off our operational platform."