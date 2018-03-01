Shepherd director moves to Torsion

Leeds-based Torsion Group has recruited Gary Walton from Shepherd Construction to run its construction operations.

Torsion Group founder Dan Spencer steps up to become chief executive, focusing on growing business opportunities. Dan Spencer set up the company in 2015 after the collapse of GB Group, where he was northwest regional managing director. Now approaching its fourth year in business, Torsion Group is projecting turnover of £59m for 2018, up from £30m in 2017.

Gary Walton joins Torsion from Shepherd Construction where he worked for 31 years, latterly as executive commercial director, closing out the company’s remaining contracts.

Dan Spencer said “Appointing Gary as our new managing director is a key milestone for Torsion, and his breadth of experience will prove invaluable in delivering our long-term business plan whilst ensuring we maintain our track record of 100% delivery and 0% AFR since conception.”

The company has recently secured its largest contract, a £28m private residential scheme in Birmingham City Centre in partnership with Court Collaboration and Top Capital Group. To be called Arden Gate, it will have 230 apartments with communal areas and parking.