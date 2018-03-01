Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Fri March 02 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Shepherd director moves to Torsion » published 1 Mar 2018

Shepherd director moves to Torsion

Leeds-based Torsion Group has recruited Gary Walton from Shepherd Construction to run its construction operations.

Torsion managing director Gary Walton Above: Torsion managing director Gary Walton

Torsion Group founder Dan Spencer steps up to become chief executive, focusing on growing business opportunities.  Dan Spencer set up the company in 2015 after the collapse of GB Group, where he was northwest regional managing director. Now approaching its fourth year in business, Torsion Group is projecting turnover of £59m for 2018, up from £30m in 2017. 

Gary Walton joins Torsion from Shepherd Construction where he worked for 31 years, latterly as executive commercial director, closing out the company’s remaining contracts.

Dan Spencer said “Appointing Gary as our new managing director is a key milestone for Torsion, and his breadth of experience will prove invaluable in delivering our long-term business plan whilst ensuring we maintain our track record of 100% delivery and 0% AFR since conception.”

The company has recently secured its largest contract, a £28m private residential scheme in Birmingham City Centre in partnership with Court Collaboration and Top Capital Group. To be called Arden Gate, it will have 230 apartments with communal areas and parking.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 1 Mar 2018 (last updated on 1 Mar 2018).

More News Channels