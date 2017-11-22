Shops added to Express Asphalt depots

Aggregate Industries has begun putting shops in its Express Asphalt depots around the country, giving its customers the opportunity to pick up tools and equipment with their asphalt products.

The Express Shops have been launched at an initial 16 sites across the country, offering personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as bituminous products, joint sealants, overbanding, cleaning and release agents, pre-coated chippings and gas.

The concept was first piloted at the Coventry and Derby Express Asphalt depots and will be rolled out to 24 Aggregate Industries locations by the end of the year.

Ian Dallas, area manager & national program lead, said: “We understand that efficiency is necessary for customers in modern construction. As such, we’ve launched Express Shops at our depots across the country in response to the growing need for a ‘one-stop shop’ where customers can buy asphalt products, tools and equipment with ease and convenience.”