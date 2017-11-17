Sick proximity alarm monitors for obstructions

Sensor technology firm Sick has launched a proximity alarm for construction plant, to warn operators of collision risks.

Sick’s Visionary-B proximity indicator integrates 3D imaging camera technology with exterior sensors and an in-cab monitor to create a system that monitors the area around or behind a vehicle. Its high-resolution stereo camera technology captures 3D data with a single ‘snapshot’, whether the object is stationary or moving, Sick says.

The system provides a visible and audible warning to the operator. As a plug-and-play system, the Visionary-B can be fitted to new vehicles or retrofitted to existing plant and equipment.

Unlike 3D vision systems based on laser triangulation, the 3D image is captured with one shot of light, without the need to profile a moving object. Sisk claims that this makes it more reliable than other conventional technologies such radar or ultrasonic systems and it does not require an additional 2D camera to achieve a depth image.

“Manoeuvring and reversing are the most frequent causes of accidents involving mobile machines,” said Sick product manager Neil Sandhu. “In contrast to passive monitoring systems, with the Visionary B a driver does not need to keep checking a monitor but can be safe in the knowledge that the system will give a warning in real time if a person or obstruction enters the pre-defined detection zone.

“The system can capture the size and shape of moving or stationary objects and their distance from the vehicle within a 6 metre range. Furthermore, it can be set up to distinguish between different objects depending on their importance for collision warning purposes.

“The combination of stereoscopic imaging technology and intelligent processing on board the Visionary B’s camera means it achieves reliable results over a wide range of conditions, with less false imaging than can occur with some of other more commonly-used systems.”