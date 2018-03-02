Siemens plans to build £200m factory in Goole

Siemens is tentatively planning to invest £200m in the construction of a new factory in Goole for making trains.

Siemens has signed a long term agreement for lease of land in Goole, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, to establish a factory to manufacture and commission trains.

Subject to investment conditions and to winning orders for its trains, Siemens aims to start phased development of the 67 acre site later this year.

The site is on an enterprise zone created by Homes England next to junction 36 of the M62 motorway.

Siemens UK chief executive Juergen Maier said: “We’ve said for some time that future success for Siemens in the rail industry would see us opening a rail manufacturing plant here and this announcement provides additional substance to those words. Having considered multiple locations in the UK, I’m delighted to confirm that we’ve identified a site in Goole for our new UK rail factory which not only has the potential scale we need for a facility of this size but also ready access to the skilled people we’d need to build and operate the factory.

“This investment has the potential to have a tremendous impact on the Yorkshire economy and the North of England as a whole, ensuring that the benefits of infrastructure spending are spread widely and helping to ensure the ongoing development of the UK rail industry.”

Gordon Wakeford, managing director of the mobility division for Siemens in the UK, said: “This proposed major new investment cements our company’s desire to further its presence in the UK’s rail market and underpins the ongoing importance of the market here to our rail business globally. We are looking forward to working with our UK industry partners and supply chain to bring this vision for the future to reality.”