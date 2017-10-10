Singapore awards contract for station and tunnels

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a S$310.8m (£173m) civils contract for Prince Edward Station on Circle Line 6 (CCL6).

The Singapore branch of China Railway Tunnel Group will build the three-level underground station and the associated twin bored tunnels. The company has recently successfully completed an underpass for the Havelock Station of the Thomson-East Coast Line, using Singapore’s first rectangular tunnel boring machine. It is currently constructing an underpass at Stevens Station of the Thomson-East Coast Line using the same construction method.

The 4km CCL6 will have three stations and will close the loop for the Circle Line (CCL) by connecting Harbour ront Station to Marina Bay Station. When the CCL6 stations of Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward are completed around 2025, the CCL will have a total of 33 stations.

Works on the CCL6 contract are expected to begin by the end of this year and complete by 2025.