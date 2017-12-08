Singapore awards tunnel contract

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a S$79m (£46m) civils contract for construction of rail tunnels linking two stations on the North East Line Extension (NELe).

The contract for the 830m tunnels to link Punggol Coast station to Punggol station has gone to the Singapore branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation. Punggol Coast station is the only station on the 1.6km NELe. It will bring the total number of stations on the NEL to 17, including five interchanges other lines.

Punggol Coast station will be integrated Punggol Digital District, a business park that is currently at the design and planning stage. When completed in 2023, NELe will open in tandem with the first phase of developments there.

Site work for the tunnels is expected to begin this month for completion in 2023.