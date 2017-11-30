Singapore consulting giant to acquire Australian firm

An Australian engineering consultant that works in countries including the UK is to be taken over by Singapore’s Surbana Jurong.

Robert Bird Group, which employs 600 people across 10 global offices, will become a member of the Surbana Jurong Group of companies. Surbana Jurong has a global workforce of 13,000 employees in 123 offices across 44 countries in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas, and an annual turnover of around S$1.3bn (£720m).

Robert Bird Group will continue to operate as its own brand and as a specialist structural and civil and construction engineering consultancy. The company’s leadership will remain intact, and will largely be fulfilling the same roles.

Its work in structural, civil and construction engineering expertise is seen as complementing and aligning with Surbana Jurong's focus on urban, industrial and infrastructure developments. Robert Bird Group already has a presence Europe and the Middle East, as well as Australia and the UK, where its projects have included the Westfield London shopping centre in White City. The deal is seen as strengthening Robert Bird Group’s global footprint, accelerating its entrance into Asia and Africa while offering new opportunities in its established markets through collaboration with other Surbana Jurong companies.