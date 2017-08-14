News » Product » Single materials supplier for £1.5bn A14 project » published 14 Aug 2017
Single materials supplier for £1.5bn A14 project
Building products outlet Keyline has beaten off competition from merchanting rivals to secure a £15m contract to supply the Highways England’s A14 contractors.
Keyline has been selected as sole supply merchant for all building and civil engineering materials to the A14 integrated delivery team (a joint venture between Costain, Skanska, Balfour Beatty and Carillion).
Keyline’s contract is scheduled to run until April 2020, with the £1.5bn road improvement project completing by December 2020.
