Sisk starts Circle Square office blocks

Main contractor John Sisk & Son has started work on a £135m contract to build the first two commercial buildings in Manchester’s Circle Square development.

Circle Square is being developed on the former BBC site in Manchester by property developer Bruntwood in joint venture with Select Property Group. The £750m development will include 1,200 new apartments as well as shops and offices. Select is developing the residential component of the scheme and has Sisk building a £247m private rental scheme as well.

The first two commercial buildings, designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, are due to be completed in early 2020.

Standing at 14 storeys and 17 storeys tall respectively, the buildings will provide a combined total of 400,000 sq ft of space for progressive businesses across a range of sectors, including digital and technology.

The buildings form phase one of the planned 1.2 million square feet of commercial offering at the new city centre neighbourhood.

“Sisk is proud to have been selected by Bruntwood to deliver this important development in such a key location within the city,” said Guy Fowler, managing director UK north & major projects. “It has been an enormous privilege to work closely with the Bruntwood team to help develop the logistics strategy for this prime development and we look forward to utilising our extensive commercial experience in the creation of this new and important neighbourhood in Manchester.”

Select Property Group’s two Vita Student buildings, built by Wates, opened last month with more than 400 students.

Work is taking place this autumn to clear a significant piece of land on the Circle Square site. Demolition contractors will remove Armstrong House and the Mancunian Way spur, which will be the location for one of the hotels and a large multi-storey car park.