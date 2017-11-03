News » Over £20m » Sisk wins £49m contract for Northstowe infrastructure » published 3 Nov 2017
Sisk wins £49m contract for Northstowe infrastructure
John Sisk has won a £49m contract for the construction of highways and infrastructure works at the Northstowe new town in Cambridgeshire.
The Homes & Communities Agency (HCA) has contracted Sisk for phase two of the Northstowe development, where eventually up to 10,000 new homes are planned. The site is the former RAF Oakington air base.
Phase two has 3,500 homes planned, as well as three schools.
Sisk’s £49m contract includes demolition and remediation of a disused sewage treatment works and the treatment of contaminated ground.
It will also build approximately 5km of roads, as well as put in drainage and other utilities.
The HCA is working at Northstowe with developer Gallagher Estates, which was taken over in February 2017 by L&Q for £505m.
This article was published on 3 Nov 2017 (last updated on 3 Nov 2017).