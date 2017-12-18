Six Liebherrs for Emerson

Emerson Crane Hire has ordered six mobile cranes from Liebherr at a cost of £6m.

Emerson Crane Hire will take delivery of the six all terrain cranes over the course of the next 18 months, with the first one having already arrived.

A 1200-tonne class LTM 1200-5.1 has recently been delivered. The five still on order range from a 60-tonne class LTM 1060-3.1 up to an eight-axle LTM 1450-8.1, rated at 1,450 tonnes capacity.

Emerson managing director Liam Clancy said: “Our long-standing partnership with Liebherr made it easy for us to decide to invest in these six units to complement our existing fleet. We are particularly excited about the impressive duties and versatility of the LTM 1160-5.2 as this will provide our clients with great value.”

He said: “Our Liebherr LTM 1300-6.2 is proving to be a good investment and has given us a taste for the heavy crane market, a growth area for the company, which helped our decision to up the ante and order the LTM 1450-8.1.”

The company’s technical director, Rob Jackson, added: “Preparation for the arrival of our LTM 1450-8.1 is well under way. We have confidence that this new model from Liebherr will prove to be a popular crane thanks to its quick and easy set up. The LTM 1450-8.1 gives us a number of options for travelling with or without equipment and ballast to optimise axle loadings, especially when working in London and other cities. Being able to carry a seven-metre fly jib as well as 24 tonnes of counterweight in the UK is a big plus. It means that we can offer a ‘turn up and tele out’ crane with minimum additional transport and a massive under hook height of over 90 metres.”