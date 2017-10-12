Skanska lands $452m US bridge refurb

Skanska has signed a US$452m contract to rehabilitate the George Washington Bridge in New York City, USA.

The contract with the Port Authority of New York & Jersey includes the replacement of the hangers and rehabilitation of the main cables of the 90-year-old suspension bridge.

Skanska will also install dehumidification systems for the main cables and their anchorages Other aspects of the project include constructing approach structures for the main span footpaths, replacing the roadway lighting on the main span and installing footpath lighting.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.