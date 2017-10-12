News » International » Skanska lands $452m US bridge refurb » published 12 Oct 2017
Skanska lands $452m US bridge refurb
Skanska has signed a US$452m contract to rehabilitate the George Washington Bridge in New York City, USA.
The contract with the Port Authority of New York & Jersey includes the replacement of the hangers and rehabilitation of the main cables of the 90-year-old suspension bridge.
Skanska will also install dehumidification systems for the main cables and their anchorages Other aspects of the project include constructing approach structures for the main span footpaths, replacing the roadway lighting on the main span and installing footpath lighting.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.
This article was published on 12 Oct 2017 (last updated on 12 Oct 2017).