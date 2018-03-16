Skanska lands Norway’s largest road contract

Skanska has been as preferred bidder for Norway’s largest-ever road project.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) has selected Skanska as preferred bidder to construct a new national road between Løten and Elverum in the county of Hedmark. The contract, which is for the country’s first PPP project in more than ten years will be worth about NOK5.5bn (£510m), including construction, financing and operation/maintenance for 20 years.

Skanska Norway will manage the construction and Skanska Infrastructure Development will manage the PPP-project and the investment.

Financial close is expected to be in the second quarter 2018.