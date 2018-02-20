News » International » Skanska picked for Czech highway » published 20 Feb 2018
Skanska picked for Czech highway
Skanska has signed a CZK787m (£27.5m) contract to rebuild a highway in the Czech Republic.
The contract for the Road & Motorway Directorate of the Czech Republic involves upgrades to Highway D11 outside Prague.
Work includes the reconstruction of 8km of the highway from Prague Ring Road and east towards the city of Hradec Králové. There will be complete replacement of the pavement road layers and modernization of related highway facilities, including intersection branches. In addition, four bridges will be renovated and there will be new rest stops along the highway.
Construction is expected to start in the second quarter 2018 and completion is planned for the third quarter of 2019.
This article was published on 20 Feb 2018 (last updated on 20 Feb 2018).