Skanska picked for Czech highway

Skanska has signed a CZK787m (£27.5m) contract to rebuild a highway in the Czech Republic.

The contract for the Road & Motorway Directorate of the Czech Republic involves upgrades to Highway D11 outside Prague.

Work includes the reconstruction of 8km of the highway from Prague Ring Road and east towards the city of Hradec Králové. There will be complete replacement of the pavement road layers and modernization of related highway facilities, including intersection branches. In addition, four bridges will be renovated and there will be new rest stops along the highway.

Construction is expected to start in the second quarter 2018 and completion is planned for the third quarter of 2019.