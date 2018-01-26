Skanska picked for Norway's emergency response centre

Skanska has signed a NOK1.5bn (£136m) contract to build Norway’s National Police Emergency Response Centre.

The contract with the Ministry of Justice & Emergency Planning involves construction of a 34,000m2 building at the municipality of Ski.

The centre will co-locate the police helicopter service, emergency services, the bomb squad and the teams dealing with crises and hostage negotiations. The project includes an administrative building and training facilities such as shooting lanes and zone for combat training in urban areas.

Construction is scheduled to start in March 2018 and the Emergency Response Centre is due to be operational by mid-December 2020.