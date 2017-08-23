News » International » Skanska picked for Norwegian road tunnel » published 23 Aug 2017
Skanska picked for Norwegian road tunnel
Skanska is to build a new road with a stretch of tunnel in Nord-Trøndelag, Norway.
The NOK360m (£35m) contract for the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Statens vegvesen, relates to the Dyrstad - Sprova - Malm route on county road 17. In total, 5.4km of new road will be built, of which 1.6km will be in tunnels.
The Strømnes and Holmvik tunnels will have lengths of 1,000m and 600m, respectively. In addition, two bridges will be built: Holmviksbron, with a length of about 42m, and the 27m Eldbron.
Construction will start in October 2017 and the project will be completed in the autumn 2019.
