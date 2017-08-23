Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » International » Skanska picked for Norwegian road tunnel » published 23 Aug 2017

Skanska picked for Norwegian road tunnel

Skanska is to build a new road with a stretch of tunnel in Nord-Trøndelag, Norway.

Skanska’s Steinar Myhre signed the contract with Statens vegvesen’s Berit Brendskag Above: Skanska’s Steinar Myhre signed the contract with Statens vegvesen’s Berit Brendskag

The NOK360m (£35m) contract for the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Statens vegvesen, relates to the Dyrstad - Sprova - Malm route on county road 17. In total, 5.4km of new road will be built, of which 1.6km will be in tunnels.

The Strømnes and Holmvik tunnels will have lengths of 1,000m and 600m, respectively. In addition, two bridges will be built: Holmviksbron, with a length of about 42m, and the 27m Eldbron.

Construction will start in October 2017 and the project will be completed in the autumn 2019.

 

This article was published on 23 Aug 2017 (last updated on 23 Aug 2017).

