Skanska picked for Swedish city hall and station

Skanska has won the contract for a combined city hall and station building that will incorporate a public ‘living room’ for the Swedish city of Växjö.

The contract signed with Växjö Fastighetsförvaltning is worth about SEK580m (£50m). Växjö City Hall & Central Station will be seven floors high, including a basement, and will have a total area of some 16,400m2.

The new 13,700 square meter city hall will be a workplace for about 600 people and will contain a number of common areas. The 1,850m2 station building on the ground floor will include a waiting room, shops and restaurants. In addition, the project will have a public space of about 800m2, called ‘Växjö’s living room’, to create an indoor social focal point. It will work with existing walking and cycling bridges to connect neighborhoods in the city center.

The building will feature use extensive wood and glass. The intention is that it should be environmentally certified in accordance with the Miljöbyggnad Gold, an environmental certification system run by Sweden Green Building Council.

Preparatory work for construction will begin in spring this year.