News » UK » Skanska takes over Carillion bypass » published 5 Feb 2018
Skanska takes over Carillion bypass
Hampshire County Council’s contract with Carillion for the Whitehill and Bordon relief road is being taken over by Skanska.
Carillion was working on the £20m second phase of the Whitehill and Bordon relief road when it filed for liquidation last month. Hampshire County Council’s contract with the company is formally terminated today, Monday 5th February.
The project involves construction of 3.1km of new single carriageway road from Liphook Road roundabout on the A325 to connect with the completed phase one (Louisburg Barracks).
Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport, said: “Having followed the due legal process with Price Waterhouse Cooper, who have been appointed to manage the wind up of Carillion’s affairs, we are now in a position to terminate the contract with Carillion.
“Our first priority is to ensure the completion of the southern section of the relief road from the A325 / Firgrove Road roundabout to Junction 2 to allow access to the first phase of new housing. We have made arrangements with Skanska to complete this work and will begin detailed programme discussions with them next week.
“I would like to reassure residents that there is no doubt the relief road will be completed, and we are developing our options for the northern section. I would also like to reiterate Hampshire County Council’s commitment to the successful regeneration of Whitehill and Bordon which, along with the new relief road, includes the Future Skills Centre and the new school building for Mill Chase Academy, all of which promise to make Whitehill and Bordon a vibrant community for future generations.”
This article was published on 5 Feb 2018 (last updated on 5 Feb 2018).
