Skanska wins £127m Fenchurch Street scheme

Skanska has won a £127m contract for the construction of Eighty Fenchurch Street in the City of London.

Eighty Fenchurch Street will be a 14-storey building comprising 22,000 m2 of office accommodation and 1,140 m2 of retail space. The developer is Partners Group Fenchurch Ltd and architect is TP Bennett.

Construction will begin in spring 2018, and the development is expected to be completed sometime in 2020.

Steve Holbrook, Skanska’s managing director for buildings in London and the southeast, said that the contract award “shows that clients recognise Skanska’s reputation for delivering quality schemes in the City of London”.