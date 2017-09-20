Skills card launched for edge protection installers

FASET, the trade body for providers fall arrest and fall prevention systems, has launched a qualification scheme for installers of edge protection.

The new training course and assessment scheme covers the theory and practical aspects of the BS EN 13374 standard for edge protection.

Those who complete the training and assessment are entitled to a blue Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) skilled worker card with the occupation title ‘edge protection installer’.

FASET (Fall Arrest Safety Equipment Training) chairman Rob Harris said: “The benefit of this scheme is the focus on the edge protection standard. BS EN 13374 incorporates a range of components including nets, mesh panel, scaffold fittings and tube. It is not scaffolding and this has been confirmed by the HSE’s Construction Sector Safety Unit.”