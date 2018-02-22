News » UK » Slavery exposed on London construction sites » published 22 Feb 2018
Slavery exposed on London construction sites
A Romanian man has been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences relating to labour abuse on London construction sites.
The government’s Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by police, carried out simultaneous swoops on five homes in Barking, Walthamstow, Forest Gate, Ilford and Newham as part of an investigation into the exploitation of eastern European workers.
One man is in custody on suspicion of modern slavery offences and more than 50 people are being treated as ‘vulnerable’ following the early morning raids yesterday (21st February).
The GLAA raids were in response to allegations of labour abuse on construction sites across the capital, threats of violence and false identities being used.
A number of people, all believed to be Romanian or Moldovan nationals, were found to be living at the five addresses that were raided. In one terraced house 23 people were found to be living in cramped conditions, including six women and two young children. Ten have been taken to a reception centre, including two 15-year-old boys.
The arrested man, a Romanian national in his 20s, is being held at Forest Gate Police Station for questioning.
GLAA senior investigating officer Tony Byrne said: “Our capability to investigate and take action to disrupt alleged criminality and labour abuse is increasing. Our priority is to protect vulnerable workers from exploitation and today’s action demonstrates we will act when our intelligence suspects labour offences are being committed.”
The Crown Prosecution Service is this week hosting a three-day summit on modern slavery and human trafficking, with representatives from 15 countries.
