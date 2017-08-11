Snorkel makes 35-machine sale in Turkey

Snorkel distributor Uzman Lift has sold 35 lifts in a variety of models to Turkish rental company Fatih Vinç.

The deal includes 21 Snorkel electric scissor lifts, seven Snorkel compact rough terrain scissor lifts, three Snorkel electric boom lifts, plus a T46JRT telescopic boom lift, two Snorkel TM12 telescopic mast lifts and a Snorkel S3010P push-around mini scissor lift.

The majority of the lifts will be delivered immediately from Uzman Lift stock, with the remaining lifts shipping from the Snorkel manufacturing facility in the UK.

Fatih Vinç was established in 1985 in Bursa city as a crane company. As the company developed, Managing Director, Kenan Aydin, discovered the potential for aerial work platforms in Turkey, and began investing in the products in 2009. Today, Fatih Vinç is one of the leading AWP rental companies in Turkey, with a fleet of more than 800 units.

Aydin said: “We appreciate the efforts of Uzman Lift who have worked hard during the past year to introduce Fatih Vinç to Snorkel products and win this order. Snorkel has made significant progress under Don Ahern’s ownership, and we are very impressed with the product design and quality. We also know that Uzman Lift have completed Snorkel’s technical training and we are confident in their ability to support the products in our fleet.”

Since its appointment as an official Snorkel distributor, Uzman Lift has invested heavily in machine and spare parts stock as well as technical capabilities, having recently sent a team of technicians to the Snorkel UK facility for training.