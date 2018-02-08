Snorkel to deal Bluelift spiders

Snorkel UK, the sales and service provider for Snorkel lifts in the UK and Ireland, will also sell Italian-made Bluelift spider lifts after agreeing a distribution deal the manufacturer Ruthmann.

Snorkel UK is now the exclusive distributor for Ruthmann Bluelift. It will also provide customer support and spare parts through its network of service engineers.

Bluelift was founded by the Marti family in Italy in 2004, making powered access platforms mounted on crawler tracks with spider-style outriggers. In 2016 it was taken over by Ruthmann, a well-established German manufacturer of truck-mounted aerial lifts.