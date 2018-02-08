Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu February 08 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » Snorkel to deal Bluelift spiders » published 8 Feb 2018

Snorkel to deal Bluelift spiders

Snorkel UK, the sales and service provider for Snorkel lifts in the UK and Ireland, will also sell Italian-made Bluelift spider lifts after agreeing a distribution deal the manufacturer Ruthmann.

Ruthmann Italia managing director Gianpiero Marti (left) signs the deal with Snorkel UK managing director Andrew Fishburn Above: Ruthmann Italia managing director Gianpiero Marti (left) signs the deal with Snorkel UK managing director Andrew Fishburn

Snorkel UK is now the exclusive distributor for Ruthmann Bluelift. It will also provide customer support and spare parts through its network of service engineers.

Bluelift was founded by the Marti family in Italy in 2004, making powered access platforms mounted on crawler tracks with spider-style outriggers. In 2016 it was taken over by Ruthmann, a well-established German manufacturer of truck-mounted aerial lifts.

 

 

 

 

 

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 8 Feb 2018 (last updated on 8 Feb 2018).

More News Channels