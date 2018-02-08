News » Plant » Snorkel to deal Bluelift spiders » published 8 Feb 2018
Snorkel to deal Bluelift spiders
Snorkel UK, the sales and service provider for Snorkel lifts in the UK and Ireland, will also sell Italian-made Bluelift spider lifts after agreeing a distribution deal the manufacturer Ruthmann.
Snorkel UK is now the exclusive distributor for Ruthmann Bluelift. It will also provide customer support and spare parts through its network of service engineers.
Bluelift was founded by the Marti family in Italy in 2004, making powered access platforms mounted on crawler tracks with spider-style outriggers. In 2016 it was taken over by Ruthmann, a well-established German manufacturer of truck-mounted aerial lifts.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 8 Feb 2018 (last updated on 8 Feb 2018).