South Korea awards $320m transmission contract

GE Power has won a US$320m (£225m) contract to build a high-voltage ‘energy highway’ to power the city of Seoul in South Korean.

The deal will bring 4GW power supply to Seoul’s metropolitan area. The new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system will increase the grid’s stability and reliability.

The project is expected to be completed by end of 2021.

The contract, which was awarded to GE’s Kapes joint venture by Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) involves providion of the transmission link from a power complex located in the east of South Korea to Seoul’s metropolitan area, which represents around 40% of overall Korean energy demand1.

South Korea, which has a population of 51.3 million people, has experienced nearly a 35% growth in energy demand in the last decade alone.

GE together with KAPES will design and supply the overall HVDC system, a 500kV HVDC bipole with two converter stations, including valves, cooling system, converter transformers, filters, switchyard, and control system. This HVDC system has a reduced environmental impact compared with traditional alternating current (AC) systems.