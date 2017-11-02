Southampton extends Balfour’s highways term

Balfour Beatty’s highways contract with Southampton City Council has been extended to 2025.

Southampton City Council first appointed Balfour Beatty to look after its highways in 2010, under a 10-year £100m contract. It has now awarded a five-year extension to that original contract, running to the end of September 2025.

Balfour Beatty also manages the city’s public safety and traffic CCTV cameras through a 10 year contract awarded in 2012. This contract is also being extended until the end of September 2025.

Balfour Beatty Living Places managing director Steve Helliwell said that the contract extension “demonstrates the strength of our relationship and quality of works we provide”.

Jacqui Rayment, city councillor in charge of environment and transport, said: “We have worked well together to ensure the partnership has not only delivered on its key objectives but contributed additional benefits to support economic growth, investment in the local community and customer focused activity above and beyond the original contract requirements. This foundation ideally places Balfour Beatty Living Places to meet the challenges the future will bring and I am confident they are committed to working with us to deliver efficiencies and cost savings whilst keeping our customer priorities at the very heart of what we do.”