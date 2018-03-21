Southend seeks developer for £400m Queensway regeneration

Southend-on-Sea Borough Council is advertising for a joint venture development partner for a £400m housing regeneration project.

The council is looking to transform the Queensway site in central Southend-on-Sea. It is proposing a 30-year partnership to fund, develop and manage the housing-led regeneration project, which has the opportunity to create approximately 1,300 new homes.

The Better Queensway Regeneration Project is designed to create better housing and a new community, reconnect the Queensway area with the High Street and Southchurch Road, transform the road layout and create improved public space.

The contract notice is published today. Interested bidders have until 10th May to declare themselves. A preferred bidder is planned to be announced by May 2019.

The council has set requirements going into the procurement process, including the demolition of four tower blocks and an increase on the level of affordable housing currently provided. The partnership will also be required to offer existing council tenants on the site the chance to return via an assured tenancy on the same terms and conditions.

Ann Holland, executive councillor for culture, tourism and the economy, said: “This is the largest and most exciting regeneration scheme being undertaken in the borough since the 1960s. It has the potential to completely transform this key town centre site, and so it is vital for local people and businesses that we get this right.

“That is why we have taken the time to consult and engage with a variety of stakeholders and went through the formal public consultation at the end of 2017 which has enabled us to get to this stage. We are also committed to continuing that engagement and listening to views as we go through the process and get closer to delivering this scheme.”

Further details can be found at www.investbq.co.uk.