Southern Construction Framework set for renewal
Hampshire County Council and Devon County Council are inviting expressions of interest from contractors to establish a successor framework to their existing Southern Construction Framework (SCF).
The SCF framework currently delivers construction capital projects to around 50 public sector clients across the south of England. Current annual spend through the framework is approximately £800m.
The new SCF framework will operate for four years, starting from April 2019. Total value is estimated at £5.25bn.
The contract notices says: “This opportunity would suit contractors who embrace best practice in early contractor involvement, collaborative working and two-stage open book contracts on projects varying in size from £2m to potentially in excess of £200m.”
The framework will include pre and post contract construction services for the management and development of projects. It is broken down into three regional lots – southwest, southeast and London.
The procurement documents are at in-tendhost.co.uk/hampshire.
