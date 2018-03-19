Speller Metcalfe to build Shirley care home

Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council has awarded Speller Metcalfe a £6.7m contract to build a care home in Shirley.

Tanworth Lane Dementia Care Home, to be built by Speller Metcalfe, will provide residential nursing care and specialise in dementia care. The new facility will have approximately 60 nursing bedrooms plus communal facilities and ancillary accommodation.

Scope of works also includes site access drive, all associated works, landscaping and mains service connections.

The new home is due to open in 2019.