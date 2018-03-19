News » Up To £20m » Speller Metcalfe to build Shirley care home » published 19 Mar 2018
Speller Metcalfe to build Shirley care home
Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council has awarded Speller Metcalfe a £6.7m contract to build a care home in Shirley.
Tanworth Lane Dementia Care Home, to be built by Speller Metcalfe, will provide residential nursing care and specialise in dementia care. The new facility will have approximately 60 nursing bedrooms plus communal facilities and ancillary accommodation.
Scope of works also includes site access drive, all associated works, landscaping and mains service connections.
The new home is due to open in 2019.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 19 Mar 2018 (last updated on 20 Mar 2018).