Thu November 23 2017

News » Up To £20m » Speller Metcalfe starts JLR showroom » published 26 Oct 2017

Speller Metcalfe starts JLR showroom

Building contractor Speller Metcalfe has started work on the construction of a new multi-million pound Jaguar Land Rover showroom for Jardine Motor Group in Wolverhampton.

CGI of the Penn Road dealership Above: CGI of the Penn Road dealership

The new showroom, which is set to open towards the end of 2018, will be a redevelopment of old industrial land off Wolverhampton’s Penn Road, which has sat derelict since 2004.

The development will include a workshop, service area and reception. Jardine Motors Group operates more than 70 car dealer franchises; this will be its largest showroom, said property director Steve Pettyfer.

 

 

This article was published on 26 Oct 2017 (last updated on 26 Oct 2017).

