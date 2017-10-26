Speller Metcalfe starts JLR showroom

Building contractor Speller Metcalfe has started work on the construction of a new multi-million pound Jaguar Land Rover showroom for Jardine Motor Group in Wolverhampton.

The new showroom, which is set to open towards the end of 2018, will be a redevelopment of old industrial land off Wolverhampton’s Penn Road, which has sat derelict since 2004.

The development will include a workshop, service area and reception. Jardine Motors Group operates more than 70 car dealer franchises; this will be its largest showroom, said property director Steve Pettyfer.