Spring 2020 start for Mottram bypass

Highways England has announced its preferred route for the A57 Mottram bypass in South Yorkshire and hopes to start construction in spring 2020.

The bypass is a major element of a £242m package of highway improvements to ease congestion on the Manchester to Sheffield Trans-Pennine route. The route has been confirmed after analysis of a public consultation process.

Highways England also confirmed it would deliver improvements at Westwood roundabout at Tankersley in South Yorkshire which links the A61 and A616, and would do further work to refine options for the dualling of the A61 between Westwood roundabout and the M1.

All three improvements were part of a consultation held earlier this year.

Highways England regional delivery director Tim Gamon said: “More than 1,000 people attended the public information events we held on both sides of the Pennines earlier this year and almost 900 people responded to the consultation – with half backing the option selected for a new link from the M67 terminal roundabout to a new junction at A57(T) Mottram Moor – near Back Moor – and a link from there to a new junction on the A57 at Brookfield.

“Most people felt these improvements struck a good balance in terms of convenience for drivers, reduced impact on local communities and improved safety. So we will present them in a statutory consultation next year with a plan to starting construction in early 2020.”

Plans for climbing lanes on the A628 are also being considered further following the recent consultation.

Highways England is already starting to deliver some localised safety schemes along the Trans-Pennine route.