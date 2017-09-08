Stalybridge family gassed by builders

A botched building job left an entire family of four in hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.

The whole family was gassed after builders put an extension over the top of the boiler flue so gas emissions stayed in the house.

Manchester Crown Court heard that SJW Joinery & Building Ltd and director Simon Wiley had been contracted by the homeowners to carry out building work at the house in Stalybridge. A single storey extension had been erected around parts of the property. The roof of that extension had been built over the existing flue to the boiler, leading to it venting into an enclosed space. The products of combustion of the boiler, including the toxic and odourless gas carbon monoxide, built up in the extension and entered the house. Four people were taken to hospital with carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. All four made a full recovery.

An investigation was launched by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) after National Grid notified it of the incident. The HSE investigation found that building plans relating to the work showed that risks of carbon monoxide exposure had not been considered during the planning stage. The building work was subsequently carried out without the builders having considered these risks to the residents.

SJW Joinery & Building Ltd pleaded guilty to a breach of Regulation 8(1) of the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998. It was fined £6,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4,298.

Director Simon Wiley pleaded guilty to a breach of Regulation 8 (1) of the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998 and also Section 37 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. He was sentenced to 200 hours community service and ordered to pay £4,298 costs.