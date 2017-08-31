Standard Plant grows Kubota fleet

Croydon-based Standard Plant Hire has bought 70 new Kubota excavators this year, expanding its fleet to 240 machines – all of them Kubota.

Standard Plant Hire, established in 2009, said that strong demand, particularly from house-builders, had prompted the fleet expansion.

The new Kubota mini excavators were supplied by dealer Lister Wilder, as was the whole fleet previously.

Michael Flemming, director of Standard Plant Hire, said: “There has been a lot of investment in new housing projects across the southeast recently that has seen the demand for reliable construction equipment continue to grow.

“A lot of our business operates in the utility sector, so with thousands of new homes planned for construction that need electric and gas supply lines installed, it’s vitally important that not only can we provide equipment that is up to the task, but also as and when our customers need it.”