Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » Standard Plant grows Kubota fleet » published 31 Aug 2017

Standard Plant grows Kubota fleet

Croydon-based Standard Plant Hire has bought 70 new Kubota excavators this year, expanding its fleet to 240 machines – all of them Kubota.

From left to right are Paul Mahoney of Lister Wilder, Shinsuke Kamada of Kubota, Michael Flemming of Standard Plant and Geoff Smith of Kubota UK Above: From left to right are Paul Mahoney of Lister Wilder, Shinsuke Kamada of Kubota, Michael Flemming of Standard Plant and Geoff Smith of Kubota UK

Standard Plant Hire, established in 2009, said that strong demand, particularly from house-builders, had prompted the fleet expansion.

The new Kubota mini excavators were supplied by dealer Lister Wilder, as was the whole fleet previously.

Michael Flemming, director of Standard Plant Hire, said: “There has been a lot of investment in new housing projects across the southeast recently that has seen the demand for reliable construction equipment continue to grow.

“A lot of our business operates in the utility sector, so with thousands of new homes planned for construction that need electric and gas supply lines installed, it’s vitally important that not only can we provide equipment that is up to the task, but also as and when our customers need it.”

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 31 Aug 2017 (last updated on 31 Aug 2017).

More News Channels