Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » Star Platforms opens in Reading » published 6 Nov 2017

Star Platforms opens in Reading

Powered access hire company Star Platforms has opened its fourth depot near Reading in Berkshire.

Reading is Star Platforms' fourth location Above: Reading is Star Platforms' fourth location

Star Platforms has invested more than £3m in new equipment for its new Reading outlet, predominantly from preferred suppliers Skyjack, Niftylift and Power Towers.

Joint managing director Richard Miller said: “Earlier this year, the board decided to look for a new depot within the M3/M4 corridor in the Bracknell/Reading area. Our existing customers already undertake a lot of work within the new depot’s catchment area and we felt there was an opportunity to increase our offering and grow our customer base within this region.”

He added: “The chosen facility, headed up by depot supervisor Craig Brown, was selected for its large concrete yard, cladded workshop, palisade perimeter fencing and an interceptor tank in the wash bay area.”

This article was published on 6 Nov 2017 (last updated on 6 Nov 2017).

