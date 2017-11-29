Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 30 2017

Stepnell bags school sports hall » published 29 Nov 2017

Stepnell bags school sports hall

Stepnell has been selected to build a new £5m sports centre for King Edward’s School in Birmingham.

Artist’s impressions of the new sports centre at King Edward’s School, Birmingham. Image courtesy of BDP Above: Artist’s impressions of the new sports centre at King Edward’s School, Birmingham. Image courtesy of BDP

Designed by BDP architects, the two-storey building on Bristol Road will house a four-court sports hall, a fitness suite, a large multi-purpose area, a classroom, changing facilities and a large foyer. An internal bridge-link will give spectators access to a viewing gallery over the main sports hall.

Construction work on the sports centre, next to the school’s playing fields, has just started and is scheduled to be completed in autumn 2018.

 

This article was published on 29 Nov 2017 (last updated on 29 Nov 2017).

