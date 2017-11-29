Stepnell bags school sports hall

Stepnell has been selected to build a new £5m sports centre for King Edward’s School in Birmingham.

Designed by BDP architects, the two-storey building on Bristol Road will house a four-court sports hall, a fitness suite, a large multi-purpose area, a classroom, changing facilities and a large foyer. An internal bridge-link will give spectators access to a viewing gallery over the main sports hall.

Construction work on the sports centre, next to the school’s playing fields, has just started and is scheduled to be completed in autumn 2018.