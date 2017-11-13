Stepnell lands second Oxford Brookes refurb

Stepnell has been awarded a £6.25m contract to remodel and refurbish Oxford Brookes University’s Sinclair Building for the Faculty of Health & Life Sciences.

Stepnell will be remodelling internal space across three of the Sinclair building’s five storeys, plus the roof and basement. The project, which aims to improve the 1970s-built building’s spatial and environmental efficiency, will provide 10 main laboratories plus preparation and test spaces, two computer laboratories and 34 open-plan offices with associated meeting and interview rooms.

Oxford-based BGS Architects has designed the building’s new look to complement and blend with other buildings on the Headington campus. The refurbishment will make use of natural ventilation and daylight, which is unusual for laboratory design.

Due for completion in August 2019, the project follows the recent remodelling of the building’s first and second floors and annex into modern teaching and research spaces.

“As the building will remain in use during the construction, we will be working closely with the university to ensure that the construction causes minimal disruption to day-to-day academic activities,” said Stepnell senior contracts manager Andrew Hill.

Stepnell won the contract through the university’s construction framework to upgrade campus facilities. This is Stepnell’s second project through the framework, following an ongoing scheme to refurbish several buildings across the Wheatley campus.