Stepnell recruits Bouygues director

Stepnell has recruited John Rawlinson as regional director for the West Midlands, based in the contractor’s Kidderminster office.

John Rawlinson joins Stepnell from Bouygues UK where he was construction director for the Midlands. He has previously been employed at regional managing director level by ISG and Morgan Sindall in the West Midlands and the southwest.

“I’m delighted to welcome someone of John’s standing within the industry to our senior team,” said Stepnell joint managing director Tom Wakeford. “His significant experience will help us fully capitalise on the strong opportunities presenting themselves for our West Midlands business as it enters a new and important phase of growth. John has an exceptional record of successfully delivering major construction schemes and shares our own commitment to providing our clients with innovative, high-performance construction projects which deliver real, long-term value.”

Current Stepnell projects in the West Midlands include an 81-bedroom care home in Bromsgrove for Care UK.