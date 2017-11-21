Stepnell to refurbish Leicester halls

Stepnell has won an £8m contract to refurbish a halls of residence at The University of Leicester.

The Mary Gee student accommodation blocks on Ratcliffe Road have a certain reputation for being cheap and tatty in a way that helps contribute to the full Leicester student experience.

Stepnell’s brief is to refurbish the site infrastructure, buildings, external works layouts, services plant layouts and BMS controls to deliver a minimum life expectancy of 20 years.

Works are expected to complete by September 2018.