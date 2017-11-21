Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Up To £20m » Stepnell to refurbish Leicester halls » published 21 Nov 2017

Stepnell to refurbish Leicester halls

Stepnell has won an £8m contract to refurbish a halls of residence at The University of Leicester.

The Mary Gee student accommodation blocks on Ratcliffe Road have a certain reputation for being cheap and tatty in a way that helps contribute to the full Leicester student experience.

Stepnell’s brief is to refurbish the site infrastructure, buildings, external works layouts, services plant layouts and BMS controls to deliver a minimum life expectancy of 20 years.

Works are expected to complete by September 2018.

 

 

This article was published on 21 Nov 2017 (last updated on 21 Nov 2017).

