Stewart Milne appoints construction director

Stewart Milne Homes has appointed a new construction director for central Scotland as part of its drive to build more than 500 new homes in the region.

Bryan Galloway will be responsible for increasing the number of homes being built by Stewart Milne Homes, which currently has more than a dozen active outlets and is investing in land for new sites in the central belt.

Stewart Milne has acquired land with a sales value of more than £100m in central Scotland over the past 12 months.

Bryan Galloway has previously worked for Wimpey Homes, Cala Homes, Miller Homes, and, most recently, Barratt Homes and Avant Homes.

Gerry More, managing director for Stewart Milne Homes Central Scotland, said: “We have been increasing the number of active developments in locations with the strongest demand for the high-quality family homes we provide and central Scotland is key for us in terms of investment. We are seeing a strong sales performance in our well-established homes business in this region and Bryan will play an integral role in delivering our strategy.

Mr Galloway, who will also join the board of Stewart Milne Homes Central Scotland, added: “This is a great opportunity to be part of an experienced management team who have a mandate to grow the business by adding attractive sites in the east of Scotland to its strong west of Scotland strategic land pipeline of developments.”