News » UK » Stonehenge tunnel plans go on show » published 8 Feb 2018
Stonehenge tunnel plans go on show
Plans for a tunnel be built as part of the £1.6bn upgrade of the A303 near Stonehenge go on public display from today, 8th February.
Highways England’s plans for the improved A303 between Amesbury and Berwick Down will be on show at a series of public events. The consultation runs until 6th April. On the basis of this, an application for a development consent order will then be submitted.
Since the last consultation in September 2017, Highways England has continued to work up designs that appease heritage groups, such as the National Trust, Historic England and English Heritage, who are concerned about the impact on the World Heritage Site.
Highways England says it has selected a route that avoids monuments and barrow groups as well as reconnecting the World Heritage Site, which is currently split by the A303.
Further details are on the consultation web page at: www.highways.gov.uk/a303stonehenge
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Further Images
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 8 Feb 2018 (last updated on 8 Feb 2018).