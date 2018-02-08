Stonehenge tunnel plans go on show

Plans for a tunnel be built as part of the £1.6bn upgrade of the A303 near Stonehenge go on public display from today, 8th February.

Highways England’s plans for the improved A303 between Amesbury and Berwick Down will be on show at a series of public events. The consultation runs until 6th April. On the basis of this, an application for a development consent order will then be submitted.

Since the last consultation in September 2017, Highways England has continued to work up designs that appease heritage groups, such as the National Trust, Historic England and English Heritage, who are concerned about the impact on the World Heritage Site.

Highways England says it has selected a route that avoids monuments and barrow groups as well as reconnecting the World Heritage Site, which is currently split by the A303.

Further details are on the consultation web page at: www.highways.gov.uk/a303stonehenge

Further Images