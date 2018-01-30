Strabag picked for 18-building Berlin complex

Strabag subsidiary Züblin has been appointed to build 18 four- to five-storey buildings north of the future Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany.

The €85m (£75m) contract for Sonnenhöfe, a joint venture of Eyemaxx and Die Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs involves the construction of 16 apartment buildings, two for offices and two underground car parks.

The plot to be built upon covers approximately 51,100m2 in the centre of Neu-Schönefeld. Site work will begin in February, with overall completion scheduled for August 2021.

The Sonnenhöfe project, which was designed by Blumers Architekten, involves the construction of 559 rental apartments, giving a total living space of about 38,000m2. The apartment blocks will be grouped around three green courtyards with quiet areas and playgrounds.

In addition to the residential buildings, Züblin will also build two office blocks with a total of about 10,730m2 of usable space. The offices will be located to the west of Sonnenhöfe and will serve as noise protection for the adjacent buildings. Smaller commercial space will also be available in the ground floor of several of the apartment buildings.

Züblin and DieDeutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs are already working together on the Theodor-Fontane-Höfe project, also in Neu-Schönefeld. “We are delighted by our client’s trust in the partnership to lead another demanding project to success,” said Jens Quade, technical subdivision manager at Züblin Nord.

Züblin is delivering both Sonnenhöfe and Theodor-Fontane-Höfe as general contractor under its ‘teamconcept’ partnering scheme. The arrangement puts a focus on the early inclusion of all project participants. The early coordination and the transparency afforded by the binding framework is designed to make it possible to accelerate certain processes and to recognise optimisation potential in advance.