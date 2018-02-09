News » International » Strabag picked for Mercedes-Benz engine plant » published 9 Feb 2018
Strabag picked for Mercedes-Benz engine plant
A Strabag-led joint venture is to build the first Mercedes-Benz engine plant in Poland.
The €61m (£52m) contract involves the construction of a production hall and office building in the west of the country.
The 12-month project will be carried out in a consortium with Polish companies TKT Engineering and Elektromontaz-Poznan. Strabag holds a 70.1%.
The plant will produce four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines for Mercedes-Benz cars. In addition to the 96,000 m² production hall, the consortium will also build a 1,900m² office building. The new plant is being built in Jawor in western Poland, an economically strong region where substantial investments has been made here in transport infrastructure in recent years. Jawor is connected to the S3 expressway, which was also built by Strabag. The proximity to Wrocław and to the A4 motorway are other factors contributing to the attractiveness of the location.
Construction is scheduled to be completed in January 2019.
This article was published on 9 Feb 2018 (last updated on 9 Feb 2018).