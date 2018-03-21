Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Wed March 21 2018

Strabag to build 28-floor Romanian tower

Strabag to build 28-floor Romanian tower

Strabag’s Romanian subsidiary has won a €39m (£34m) contract to build a 110m-tall office block in central Bucharest.

Strabag will build the Ana Tower offices Above: Strabag will build the Ana Tower offices

Ana Tower is being built near the Romexpo exhibition centre, with a direct connection to the airport via metro line M6. The building will have 28 floors with a total usable space of 40,800m².

The design will allow occupants to partition each floor to their individual wishes and needs without being restricted by internal columns.

“Thanks to the use of innovative construction materials, the office building should receive the highest level of LEED certification, LEED Platinum, when it is completed,” said Strabag CEO Thomas Birtel.

Completion is scheduled for October next year.

 

This article was published on 21 Mar 2018

