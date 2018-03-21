News » International » Strabag to build 28-floor Romanian tower » published 21 Mar 2018
Strabag to build 28-floor Romanian tower
Strabag’s Romanian subsidiary has won a €39m (£34m) contract to build a 110m-tall office block in central Bucharest.
Ana Tower is being built near the Romexpo exhibition centre, with a direct connection to the airport via metro line M6. The building will have 28 floors with a total usable space of 40,800m².
The design will allow occupants to partition each floor to their individual wishes and needs without being restricted by internal columns.
“Thanks to the use of innovative construction materials, the office building should receive the highest level of LEED certification, LEED Platinum, when it is completed,” said Strabag CEO Thomas Birtel.
Completion is scheduled for October next year.
