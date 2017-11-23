Strabag wins additional work on Stockholm tunnel

Strabag has been appointed to build a further tunnelled section of the Stockholm ring road.

The group is currently already working on another section the scheme through its subsidiary Züblin Scandinavia.

The new €45m (£40m) contract for the Swedish Transport Administration includes the construction of two parallel tunnel bores with a total length of 2.5km. Strabag will use conventional drilling and blasting to build the tunnel. Injection systems will be used to further stabilise the rock. Construction is to begin in January 2018 and is scheduled for completion in June 2021.

The Akalla Motorway Tunnel is part of the Stockholm Bypass, a motorway ring around the Swedish capital and currently the largest road construction and tunnelling project in the country. The Stockholm Bypass is being built in the north-western part of the city as a 21km, six-lane motorway ring road with the designation E4. The entire approximaely €3.1bn project is due to be completed in 2025.