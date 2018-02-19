Strukton takes over Danish rail business

Strukton has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Eltel’s Danish activities in rail operations and maintenance.

The transaction includes maintenance contracts for state owned transport operator Sund & Bælt and for railway maintenance equipment. Under the deal, 26 previous Eltel employees will switch to Strukton Rail.

Strukton Rail Denmark sees its new business segment as strengthening its operations in the areas of overhead line and track maintenance.

“We are very pleased with our new colleagues and the addition of Eltel's Danish railway activities,” said Strukton Rail Denmark CEO Jens Christian Jensen. “The acquisition means that Strukton Rail Denmark has acquired a new ‘competence-leg’ in the overhead line, while strengthening our expertise in signalling and track. The maintenance contract for Sund & Bælt will also play a significant role in our continued development of railway maintenance and asset management. Here we have skills that will be important in our continued work on developing strategies and technology that can optimise rail maintenance.”